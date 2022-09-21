UTA station closed after TRAX train hits pedestrian

MURRAY, Utah — The UTA Central Station in Murray was closed briefly Wednesday after a TRAX train hit a pedestrian.

UTA officials said the female pedestrian had entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound train before she was hit at 2:50 p.m. The woman was transported to the hospital with possible head injuries.

The Murray Central Station was closed so crews could tend to the woman, but has since been reopened. UTA expects delays up to 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon on Red and Blue lines as a result of the incident. Green line trains are not expected to be delayed

UTA is currently investigating, but said it's believed that the safety apparatus appeared to have been operating properly at the time.

In a statement, UTA urged riders to be extremely careful and vigilant near train tracks, and to observe all warning signs and signals.