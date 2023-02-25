Utah 7-year-old collecting handmade cards for deployed servicemembers

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A little girl is making a big impact — the second grader in Brigham City is trying to bring joy to the ones around her and around the world by making and collecting handmade cards.

Some of them have messages like - “thank you so much for protecting us,” and “dear friend, thank you for your service,” to be sent to deployed military members across the world.

A 7-year-old’s wish to give back to the men and women serving our country. “because I want to make sure that they are loved, and that one sound can reach a million people” said Kloee Bingham.

“They know that I’m always going to be their friend. And they know that if they’re not safe right now, I’ll always make sure they are safe,” said Kloee.

“So she started off as wanting the goal to be 100 cards,” explained Kloee’s mom, Tiffanie. “But she has surpassed that by at least 3 or 4 times so far, and she’s not even done collecting yet.” She says they might get about 1000 cards to be shipped to service members across the world.

In the past two weeks, Kloee and her mom, Tiffanie have been making cards and collecting them from schools across the Box Elder district.

“It’s really awesome that our community is so willing to help one little 7 year old who had this idea of sending a card to a deployed military member. So it’s been really awesome to watch,” said Tiffanie.

Writing notes for our service members, drawing pictures, little ones using their handprints to make pictures, and cards from other people in the community who just wanted to help.

Kloee says she wants to make the person who gets a card, happy. “They know that we’re out there trying to be their friend.”

To continue her giving spirit, for her 8th birthday in April, Kloee is hosting a food drive to donate cans of food to the local pantry.

“For people that don’t really have money and are struggling,” explained he 7-year-old. “And I want to make sure when I can help, I should.”

“I feel excited for Kloee that she can see a little idea can spark something big, and she can really just go with it,” said Tiffanie.

With the hope that acts like these don’t stop here.

“In the future, maybe someone else will do another one.. And kind of just keep it going,” said Tiffanie.

If you want to make cards too to help Kloee, you can reach out to her mom Tiffanie here