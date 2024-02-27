Utah A.G. Sean Reyes’ official calendars must be available to the public, judge rules

SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ruled Tuesday that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ official calendars are subject to the state’s open-records law and must be turned over to news outlets.

Corum ruled that, while state law exempts “personal” calendars from Utah’s Government Records Access and Management Act, Reyes’ calendar contained official meetings and was used by others in the office to plan his time and track his availability, “taking it outside of any conceivable definition of personal use”

“The court finds and concludes, based on the undisputed facts, that it does not meet that definition,” Corum said in ruling for investigative journalist Annie Knox.

Reyes plans to appeal the ruling.

