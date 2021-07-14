Utah ACLU wins settlement for woman 'driving while black'

MURRAY, Utah — A civil rights lawsuit filed against the Murray City Police Department was settled for $152,000 on behalf of a 62 year-old Black woman who accused an officer of racial bias.

During a 2018 traffic stop, Donna Miller was arrested due to the officer's claims that she was driving under the influence. Miller's license was also suspended and her car was seized.

From the beginning of the lawsuit, Ms. Miller claimed the officer had no probable cause to stop her as she passed four field sobriety tests, including two breathalyzer exams which showed a zero alcohol level in her system.

However, she was held for three hours at the police station, where she passed a battery of ten additional tests, including a blood test checking for eight illegal substances, which likewise came back negative.

According to the lawsuit, the arresting officer said she was a regular marijuana user to justify the DUI arrest.

“No one should have to experience the humiliation and degradation that I did simply because I was ‘driving while Black’,” said Miller in the lawsuit.

“I want my example to show Murray and other cities and police departments across Utah that racism is real and convince them to train their police officers to see and stop racial bias while doing their jobs.”

Ms. Miller was forced to hire a lawyer to dismiss the wrongful charges, pay fines and expenses, reinstate her driver’s license, and clear her record even after Murray City dropped all charges against her.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed in June 2020, Murray City announced it was increasing the frequency of implicit bias training for its police officers to an annual basis.

"Sadly, cases like Ms. Miller’s are all too common in Utah,” said Jason Groth, Smart Justice Attorney at the ACLU of Utah. “Data shows Black people are 4.7 times more likely to be arrested in Salt Lake County for alleged possession of marijuana than white people.

"And based on the allegations in this case, it’s easy to see how racial bias drives these numbers upward.”