Utah activists honor George Floyd on one-year anniversary of his death

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah community took time to remember the life of George Floyd Tuesday night, exactly one year after his death.

Dozens gathered at the George Floyd mural in Salt Lake City to share their stories.

“It was heartbreaking and scary and completely devastating,” said Grace, the president of a group called the Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement who organized the event. “Being Black in America is so incredibly difficult. Seeing people that look like you die by police, amongst all of the other things you have to deal with, does hit close to home.”

Many speakers discussed the impact made by their voices in the year since Floyd was murdered. They emphasized the need to be relentless in keeping up the fight.

“Every single action you do in your life better be anti-racist,” one speaker told the crowd.

Grace said Floyd’s death hit close to home and made her realize what happened could happen to anyone’s brother or sister.

She vows to keep raising her voice in the fight against racism and for police reform.

“I feel like we have seen some good changes, but I don't feel like it's enough,” she said. “I think people know we are serious. We are not here to play. We are not going to stop until we make changes.”