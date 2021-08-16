Utah adds more than 2,400 new COVID cases over the weekend; 12 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah added 2,423 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and 12 additional deaths.

The Utah Department of Health reported the followed day-by-day breakdown:

1,138 cases from 8/13

886 cases from 8/14

417 cases from 8/14

Additionally, 21,633 more vaccine doses had been administered since Friday.

The health department reported, In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated were at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The health department reported, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 903 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%

The health department reported, there are 379 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department reported 12 new deaths since Friday: