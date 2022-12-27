Utah AMBER Alert activated for missing Layton 13-year-old

LAYTON, Utah — A Utah AMBER Alert was activated for a missing 13-year-old Layton teen who may have been abducted by a 25-year-old non-relative.

Officials are asking for help in locating 13-year-old Evan McConney. He is 5' 4" tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a windbreaker jacket with a hood, a white shirt with a blue and yellow bunny skull and bones logo, blue and gray sweatpants, and black shoes with a yellow Cobra Kai emblem. In addition, he may be wearing a beanie hat with the same blue and yellow logo.

The teen may have been abducted by 25-year-old Hunter Fox. No details about his appearance were disclosed in the AMBER Alert.

Fox communicated with the teenager on the internet before McConney left his home late Monday night to meet him, officials report.

Officials say the pair may be on their way to Arizona or Texas and they are not related.

Call Layton Police at 801-497-8300 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of either of the two individuals.