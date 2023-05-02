Utah animal rescues and shelters overcrowded as owners abandon pets

SALT LAKE CITY — Animal shelters and rescues are overflowing with pets in need of homes.

Utah rescue organization Outreach Pawsabilities is running out of room to rescue dogs that have been abandoned by their owners or animals that are red-listed for euthanasia in shelters.

“Perfectly adoptable dogs are getting euthanized for no other reason than people don’t want to make a full commitment,” said Kim Mikesell, the rescue’s director. “People want to buy dogs from the puppy stores, then they want them for a minute, and they dump them off. It's not fair to these poor little dogs to just throw them out.”

Mikesell believes one reason why shelters are experiencing overcrowding is that some owners don’t honor their commitment.

She hears every excuse.

“I had someone call and say, ‘I don’t want my dog anymore. I had it for 8 years and now I don’t want it anymore,’” Mikesell recalled.

Another person threatened to abandon their pet.

“They were going to dump them in the mountains because the shelter wouldn’t take them,” she said. “They were just going to take them in the mountains and dump them there.”

Outreach Pawsabilities aims to give hope to dogs that are short on luck and time. The rescue becomes their safe space where many are rehabilitated.

They can remain in the care of the rescue or a foster family for weeks, months, or longer.

“Dogs have feelings,” Mikesell said. “I am willing to help somebody keep their dog.”

She hopes the community changes its habits.

Spaying or neutering animals, adopting, and making a strong commitment are practices Mikesell believes will help solve this crisis.

Until then, she plans to rescue as many dogs as she can to give them a second lease on life.

“It’s not the shelter’s fault, it’s the community’s fault for not being responsible,” she said.

Learn more about Outreach Pawsabilities here.