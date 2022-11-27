Utah animal shelters at full capacity, begging Utahns not to buy puppies for Christmas

Salt Lake County Animal Services only has a few empty kennels, said Ryan DeGrey, Volunteer Coordinator.

“Normally we run about 30 to 40 total dogs at any given time," he said. "So now that we're running 90 to 100, we're way above what the normal is.”

And with Christmas right around the corner, DeGrey feels that capacity will get worse before it gets better, predicting that people will be surrendering dogs to the already-full shelters and rescues come January.

“Sometimes that's due to people getting puppies as gifts during the holidays, which we would ask folks to avoid," he said.

Inflation, and a veterinarian shortage, have made it harder for people to care for pets, said Heathre Hone, Founder of Utah Valley Animal Rescue.

“It's expensive," she said. "Veterinary care is harder to find. The vets are full and aren't taking new clients.”

Many people don’t understand what they’re signing up for when it comes to pets, said Hone.

“The animal's not, 'Until I have a baby,' or, 'Until next year,' or, with COVID, 'Until I have to go back to work,'" she said. "They're not temporary. When you commit to these kids, it's for a lifetime.”

Hone is begging Utahns to think twice before getting a puppy for Christmas, and instead consider rescuing an older, already-trained dog, or try fostering for a couple months first.

“They're just begging to sit on the couch with you or to go for a walk," she said. "Just have that little bit of attention.”