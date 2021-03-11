Utah Avalanche Center warns public to avoid wet avalanches this spring

SALT LAKE CITY — Avalanches can quickly turn a back country adventure into a tragic encounter as painfully underscored when four skiers died in Millcreek Canyon last month, so the Utah Avalanche Center is alerting the public how to avoid a deadly slide.

As we continue to drift towards spring time conditions, those dangerous, early season weak layers will become more... Posted by Utah Avalanche Center on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Spring snow conditions are slushy, making early season weak layers less dangerous, but wet avalanches are still a concern.

While wet slab avalanches are harder to predict than dry avalanches, a few signs can indicate the potential for these slow, yet powerful slides.

Signs of a possible wet avalanche include balls of snow spinning down the mountain or the sinking feeling of boots getting stuck in the snow.

To stay safe this spring in the snow, check the temperature, cloud cover, and other conditions that will help ensure the snow surface is supportable.

Most importantly, check with the Utah Avalanche Center for forecasts and predictions to be warned of dangerous snow conditions.