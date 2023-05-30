Utah band wins 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A band called Little Moon out of Springville won the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest.

The award with the humble title has become one of the best springboards for music acts in the United States. That’s because the Tiny Desk concerts have become a go-to place for some of the world’s biggest recording artists to perform their songs scaled down in a small venue.

Tiny Desk concerts have included U2’s Bono and The Edge, Usher, and Taylor Swift. As of Tuesday, Little Moon’s performance will be available next to theirs.

The award also includes an already-organized and paid-for national tour for Little Moon from June 20 to July 8.

Little Moon is distinguished by its orchestration that easily transitions from stripped-down folk to anthemic rock over the course of a song, and the simultaneously intimate and other-worldly vocals from lead singer Emma Hardyman. She sat down with FOX 13 News for a wide-ranging and personal interview, which can be watched in full below: