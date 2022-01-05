Utah bans trail cameras during big game hunting

During big game hunting, trail cameras and other hunting-related technology will be prohibited, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced.

On Tuesday, the Utah Wildlife Board adopted the new rule. Following a bill enacted in May 2021, the wildlife board was obligated to develop guidelines governing the use of trail cameras when hunting.

Over 14,000 large game hunters were polled by DWR for ideas, and the overwhelming majority were opposed to using transmitting trail cameras for hunting.

Between July 31 and December 31, all trail cameras are prohibited from being used in the hunting of big game.

Trail cameras are defined as a device that is not held or manually operated by a person and is used to record photos, video, or position data of wildlife or employs a thermal motion trigger and transmits footage in real-time.

Another proposed modification will make it illegal to use any type of night-vision technology to track down a big game animal. The rule takes effect 48 hours before any large game hunting period begins and remains in effect 48 hours after the hunt concludes.

Additionally, the restrictions apply to cougar and bear hunting.

