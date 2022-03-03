Utah-based company announces plans to sell insulin at 'significantly' lower cost

LEHI, Utah — A Utah-based pharmaceutical company on Thursday announced its plans to provide insulin for diabetics at a "significantly" lower cost.

Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company founded in 2018 and headquartered in Lehi, said in a statement that they will manufacture and distribute three insulins "at significantly lower prices than insulins currently on the market, in collaboration with industry leading partners."

Over the past decade, the cost of life-saving insulin has skyrocketed. Forcing diabetics to ration their medication or go without. This can lead to all sorts of dangerous medical issues including comas and death.

Civica said the availability of affordable insulin will benefit people with diabetes who have been forced to choose between life sustaining medicines and living expenses, particularly those uninsured or underinsured who often pay the most out of pocket for their medications.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox praised the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

"Families should never have to choose between life-saving medicine and things like food or housing. This is an incredible partnership and we are once again proud to see Utah companies leading the way," he said.

“Diabetes is arguably America’s most expensive chronic condition, and it is heartbreaking that millions of people are rationing their care and putting their lives at risk because they can no longer afford insulin,” said Dan Liljenquist, Board Chair of Civica and the innovator behind Civica’s non-profit business model. “Through mission-driven partnerships, we are choosing to create a new market reality where no one is forced to ration essential diabetes medications.”

Glargine, lispro, and aspart (similar to, and interchangeable with, Lantus, Humalog, and Novolog, respectively) will be produced by Civica and will be available in both vials and prefilled pens, the company said. Civica will co-develop and produce the medicine, as well as complete clinical trials and submit FDA approval applications.

Civica said consumers will pay no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, a significant savings over the current pricing charged to uninsured people.

Following the FDA approval procedure, further information was expected to become available.