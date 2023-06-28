Utah based company develops lie detector app for phone

LEHI, Utah — A lie detector now fits in your phone.

Utah-based company Converus claims it has developed an app that can determine truth from fiction with accuracy on par with traditional polygraph tests.

VerifEye uses a phone camera to track the test taker’s eyes as they are asked a series of questions about a specific topic.

A test can be completed and scored in about 20 minutes.

“When we lie, we exert more mental effort to communicate that lie,” explained Todd Mickelson, CEO of Converus. “That increase in cognitive effort causes involuntary changes in the eyes.”

The development of VerifEye comes several years after Converus debuted EyeDetect, a desktop-based version of the technology.

Eye Detect is used around the world by companies, investigators and law enforcement.

The app-based version expands its reach to personal use about questions of infidelity, addiction or confirmation of identity.

To begin the process of administering a test, a person can create an account with a company partnering with Converus called EyeCanKnow.

After filling out a questionnaire, the website builds a test specific to that person’s needs. Then, a link is sent to the test taker to download the app and provide access to the specific test.

The test taker holds the camera close to their face, with the flash on, and gives verbal answers to a series of questions asked by a computer-generated voice.

A study conducted by Converus of more than 2,000 people found the test results are 80% accurate.

Mickelsen believes this can be an additional tool used by people to determine if their partner is being faithful or if a loved one is making progress toward becoming sober.

Other suggested uses include asking if someone has overcome addiction to pornography or tobacco use.

“It's one data point you should couple with other techniques, other tools available to help make a decision,” Mickelsen explained.

Tests are now available and cost $99. The app is available for both Android or Apple phones