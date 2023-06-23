Watch Now
Utah-based Overstock to buy Bed Bath & Beyond assets

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 23, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — While the actual doors of Bed Bath & Beyond doors will soon close, the brand name will still live on thanks to a Utah-based company.

According to newly-released documents, Overstock.com has made a bid to buy the retailer's intellectual property and digital assets for $21.5 million dollars.

A hearing is set for Tuesday to finalize the purchase.

Software company, Ten Twenty Four, also bid for the Beyond.com domain and will buy it if Overstock's deal falls through.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April.

