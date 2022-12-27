Utah basketball great Arnie Ferrin passes away at age 97

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most decorated basketball players in the University of Utah's history who went on to play in the NBA and become a charter member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame has passed away.

Ogden native Arnie Ferrin passed away at age 97 after a storied career in college athletics.

Ferrin is the only four-time All-American in the history of Utah basketball, earning the distinction in each season he played from 1944-48; his jersey number 22 is retired from the University to honor his outstanding achievements.

He helped lead Utah to national championships in 1944 and 1947, and is enshrined in the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame, the Utah Sports Hall of Fame, and the National College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ferrin also served as Utah's athletics director from 1976 until his retirement in 1985, during which time Utah won 10 national championships and 15 conference championships.

"Arnie Ferrin will forever be remembered not only as one of the most accomplished Utah athletes of all-time, but as a treasured member of the University of Utah family," said Director of Athletics Mark Harlan.

"He made a lasting impact far beyond his athletics accomplishments, serving as athletics director for nine years and remaining a proud Utah Ute as he continued to support our athletics programs year after year."

As a freshman, Ferrin led the Utes to the 1944 NCAA Championship and became the first freshman ever to be named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

That Utah team was dubbed "The First Cinderella" in a March 2010 article in Sports Illustrated.

After graduating from Utah in 1948, Ferrin was named the MVP of the annual East-West All-Star game, and was drafted by the Minnesota Lakers (now Los Angelos Lakers).

Ferrin, who would later become general manager of the American Basketball Association Utah Stars, is one of only two basketball players in history to win an NCAA, NIT and NBA championship.

Chariton Arnold "Arnie" Ferrin, Jr., was born July 29,1925 in Salt Lake City. He is a graduate of Ogden High School.