Utah bike-share program expands to Ogden, focused on connecting communities

OGDEN, Utah — A bike-share program is expanding to a second city within Utah and says it's focused on connecting communities through affordable and accessible transportation.

In total, 60 bikes and six brand new bike stations will be scattered around Ogden.

GREENbike is a non-profit bike-share system and is made possible through partnerships with Salt Lake City, Utah Transit Authority and other private sponsors.

"We are so excited to work with the city of Ogden and bring our bike-share system to the visitors and residents," said Stan Penfold, Executive Director at GREENbike in a press release.

Leaders with the non-profit explained that city officials in Ogden have been working to make roads safer for bikers.

“We are elated to have GREENbike in our community after several years of work towards this goal”, said Mayor Mike Caldwell in a press release. “Active transportation is a critical component of transit-oriented development, and we are so excited that GREENbike is here to help with last-mile solutions that will complement our upcoming Bus Rapid Transit line.”

The bike-share program was initially launched in Salt Lake City. Now, there are dozens of stops at various landmarks throughout the city where users can go drop off or pick up a bike.

GREENbike says it has prevented 6.7 million pounds of C02 from entering the air and removed 7.5 million car miles from local roads to date.

The non-profit boasts of its affordable prices and accessibility.

According to GREENbike's website, a "day pass" for one of the bikes is $7, an "annual pass" is $75 and the organization also offers corporate discounts and reduced plans for certain people with income limitations.