Utah Bills fans sending love to Buffalo after player suffers cardiac arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — Watching the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday night was terrifying for the Salt Lake City Bills Backers, said Devon Ogden.

“The game of football is kind of violent, but everybody loves it," he said. "And you do worry about those guys that are out there putting themselves in harm's way just to play a sport.”

From a mass shooting at a grocery store in May to a winter storm just last week that killed dozens, Buffalo has suffered one tragedy after another, and the Utah fans' hearts go out to "The city of good neighbors."

“I just was heartbroken, not only for our players, but the Buffalo community," said Elizabeth Kreib. “It's like a movement. It's a family. We always say mafia means family.”

Every time their team plays, the Salt Lake City Bills Backers meet at the Brickyard Bar in Millcreek to watch the game together. The group has the entire basement reserved to fit dozens of local fans.

“We're up to over 100 people that are showing up to watch a football game together," said Ogden. "That team is a thousand miles away.”

The Bills Backers are thrilled their team has been playing so well this season, but the biggest thing on their minds, and in their hearts, is seeing Hamlin recover, said Clayton Ogden.

“The team will be fine," he said. "They're strong, they'll win, they'll make them work harder to win for him.”