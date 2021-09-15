Utah boy battling cancer gets homecoming parade

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — People in Eagle Mountain rallied to support a young boy who is battling a fast-growing form of cancer.

Eight-year-old Xander Heaton has seen doctors in New York and Utah over the past two years for Burkitt lymphoma. Unfortunately, there is no known cure.

"It is with great sadness and heartache that we are informing you; this is no longer about Xander beating cancer, but getting him home," his dad, Mike Heaton, wrote on the family's GoFundMe page.

Xander was in a New York hospital for nine months, but he finally went home Monday.

Members of Eagle Mountain's police and fire departments came along for the ride, making an unforgettable homecoming. Members of the community also came out to support him.

"He was one of those students you just won't forget for the rest of your life," said Ashley Becar, Xander's kindergarten teacher. "We left school early, a little bit, all of us, to get here. And we just knew we needed to be here lining the streets and showing our love and support for him."

Click here to donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign, to read more about his story, or to view the latest updates and photos posted by his family.