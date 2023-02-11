Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust

A judge ruled Friday that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal team unsuccessfully lobbied for a pre-trial release.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Jaafar Altalibi, 40, is one of 15 defendants facing up to 15 counts of federal drug offenses after being indicted by a grand jury in October 2022.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's office describes Altalbi as an alleged ring leader of the drug trafficking ring, which sought to distribute, among other substances, synthetic cathinones, commonly referred to as "bath salts." The drug trafficking operation is alleged to have been distributing drugs in Utah for approximately a decade.

In November 2022, Altalibi's legal team filed a motion requesting a review of a detention order that had been issued by a district judge. The hearing to discuss the motion was held Wednesday, with the judge issuing his decision on Friday.

Altalibi's lawyers argued that the government did not meet it's burden in demonstrating that Altalibi was a flight risk, citing data from the Pretrial Risk Assessment, the delay in taking him into custody, as well as his cooperation with law enforcement.

However, the judge noted concerns of his ability access hidden or foreign funding, citing past actions taken by Altalibi to deposit money into a network that allows money to be invested or deposited without a paper trail.

If convicted, Altalibi faces a prison sentence lasting over twenty years. He and the other defendants also stand to lose multiple luxury vehicles, real estate properties, cash, and other assets with a combined worth of millions of US dollars.

A trial date has yet to be set.

