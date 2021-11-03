Utah children ages 5-11 begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light by the FDA and CDC for kids ages 5-11 years old.

Several kids received their first doses at the South Main Public Health Center in Salt Lake City.

Kids in this age range have been approved for the Pfizer vaccine. FOX 13 spoke to an 8-year-old who says that momentary sting is worth it to be able to spend time with family.

“It kinda hurt, but not that much. I wanted to get vaccinated but mostly I wanted to be around my uncle and grandma,” said Lizzie.

Read - Utah reports 2,152 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 14 new deaths

Gabriel Moreno with the Salt Lake County Health Department said today is an exciting day.

“We’ve given the green light to vaccine a whole new population of 5 to 11 year olds,” said Moreno.

Parents are booking their kids for their vaccine including Carina Wytiaz who made an appointment for her 10-year-old this Friday.

She says her two teenagers have already been vaccinated, and her youngest is excited to join the club.

“This morning I told her, hey it’s approved, we’re gonna get you an appointment. She jumped out of bed, started dancing around. She’s so excited. I feel really confidentin these MRNA technologies, it’s the coolest thing,” said Carina Wytiaz.

FOX13 spoke to the medical director of Mountain Star Children’s Services.

Dr. Dustin Monroe says there are between 20-40 kids a day coming through the emergency room who test positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids with coronavirus come through, I’ve had several kids with consequences or the virus,” said Dr. Dustin Monroe, Medical Dir., Mountain Star Children’s Services.

Kids with clots in the brain and lungs, multi inflammatory syndrome, severe fatigue, and more.

Now that local pediatricians are adding the covid vaccine to the list of vaccines they normally do, Dr. Monroe encourages parents to talk to their pediatrician.

Right now, there are 50,000 doses for this age group here in Utah with more expected.

These doses arrive in waves.

For parents, there are several locations you can make an appointment for your child to get vaccinated.

Salt Lake County Health Department began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old on November 3.

There is NO COST for the vaccine.

Beginning immediately, you may make an appointment at one of the Salt Lake County Health Department locations listed below. You may make an appointment online or by calling 385-468-7468.

Beginning Monday, November 8, you may also bring children 5 to 11 years old to a location listed below without an appointment, though your wait for service may be longer. Please note the hours listed for each location.

A parent or guardian must be physically present for a child to be vaccinated. The following are locations where children can get vaccinated against COVID-19:

· Ellis R. Shipp Public Health Center4535 South 5600 West, West Valley

Monday through Friday, 8am to 8pm

· South Main Public Health Center

3690 South Main Street South Salt Lake City

Monday through Friday, 8am to 6pm

· South Redwood Public Health Center

7971 South 1825 West, West Jordan

Monday through Friday, 8am to 4:30pmSaturdays from November 13 through December 18, 10am to 4pm

· Southeast Public Health Center

9340 South 700 East, Sandy

Monday through Friday, 8am to 6pm

· Salt Lake Public Health Center

610 South 200 East, Salt Lake City

Monday through Friday, 8am to 4:30pm

· Salt Lake County Government Center

2001 South State Street, Salt Lake City

Saturdays from November 13 through December 18, 10am to 4pm

The shot is also available from:

· a pop-up community vaccination event operated by SLCoHD

· a community vaccination site operated by Community Nursing Services (CNS)

· your local pharmacy

· your health care provider (may charge an office visit fee)