Utah cities keep splash pads and outdoor pools open with record-breaking heat

MIDVALE, Utah — Midvale closed their splash pad for the season on Labor Day like they do every year. This year, people weren’t happy about that, said Matt Dahl, City Manager.

“We had heard some comments from people in the community that thought that due to the high temperatures, we should reopen it," he said. "And that seemed reasonable.”

The city is reopening the splash pad for three days this week, Wednesday through Friday.

Running a splash pad takes a lot of labor, said Dahl.

“Normally we do close on Labor Day," he said. "A lot of the reason for us doing that has to do with, we have a very small Parks workforce, and at different points of the year, they have to transition to different activities.”

Though most pools and splash pads in the Salt Lake Valley and beyond are staying shut down for the season, several cities have also readjusted their closing days because of the triple-digit temperatures.

Draper’s pool will be open on weekends through the end of September, and Bountiful plans to keep their Town Square splash pad going through Mid-October.

“Clearly, it's breaking records, and no one has a plan for when these kinds of things happen in September," said Dahl. “I think everyone's going to have to be looking at how to change and adapt to the to the new reality.”