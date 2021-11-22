Utah cities provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need

MURRAY, Utah — Families in need will have a full Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Frank Cordova Turkey Drive and the Murray Children’s Pantry.

Early Monday, volunteers packed up truck beds with boxes of food at Murray Baptist Church to be taken to local elementary schools. Organizers worked around the clock, gathering donations and making sure kids have food to eat this holiday season.

“There’s a lot of hungry people out there and they should have a good Thanksgiving, also,” said Jim Brass, President of Murray Children’s Pantry.

Some students at Parkside Elementary and Horizon Elementary are getting a full box of food to take home for Thanksgiving.

“It’s totally been a labor of love for so many different organizations to do this,” said Kathy Romero, board member of Frank Cordova Turkey Drive. "The childhood hunger in our community is bigger than anyone would ever imagine.”

Title I Schools in Salt Lake City will also receiving Thanksgiving meals, with organizations dropping off food boxes at up to different locations.

“What greater thing, than to provide a meal for somebody on a special day, so it’s just about people helping people,” said Romero.

“To see the relief in the smiles on peoples faces is worth it, especially the last year-and-a-half with COVID, this gives you something that’s good to think about,” added Brass.

Organizers said nothing would have been possible without the help of volunteers, and they’re grateful that the community has come together to help with this project.