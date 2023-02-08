Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.

Out of 200 of the largest cities in America, West Valley City is at the bottom of the list for glamour overall according to new rankings by Lawnstarter.

Cities were judged based on status and wealth, clubs, fine dining, beauty, fashion and entertainment.

Although the city didn't rank 200 (lowest possible score) in any one of the categories, it ranked 198 in entertainment, and 191 in beauty.

If you're looking for a taste of glamour in the Beehive State, you'll have to head to Salt Lake City, which was the highest-ranked Utah city at 42.

Overall, Salt Lake City and West Valley City were the only two Utah locations to make the list.

The most glamorous city in the U.S. was given to New York, New York. It ranked in the top spot for the majority of categories.