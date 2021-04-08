Utah Co. Commission formally rescinds resolutions for 'insane' budget office move

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Commissioners Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich have formally rescinded a pair of controversial resolutions that would have moved the Utah County budget office away from the supervision of the Utah County Auditor and under the supervision of the Utah County Commission.

Lee and Sakievich voted Wednesday to rescind the decision, which effectively pauses the proposed move "and to allow additional discussions from stakeholders who've expressed both positive and negative insights on those proposals, those resolutions," Sakievich said in a meeting Wednesday.

Sakievich added that the commission has received several comments on the issue in the past few days.

Last week, Lee and Sakievich both voted to approve the budget office move, saying they wanted a more direct pipeline for information about the county's financial future and that the decision was not up for debate.

In the moments following the announcement, members of the public expressed immediate disapproval of the decision.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson called it "insane."

“This should be extremely concerning to everyone,” Henderson, a resident of Spanish Fork, wrote. “In practicality, this means that essentially TWO people will be in charge of PROPOSING, VOTING ON, and EXECUTING a half a billion dollar budget! That’s insane, and completely out of alignment with principles of good government.”