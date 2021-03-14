Utah congressman tweets support of legislation making Daylight Saving Time permanent

At least one elected Utah official is interested in getting rid of Daylight Savings Time.

U.S. Congressman Chris Stewart tweeted Sunday morning that he is sponsoring the Daylight Savings Act, which allows states to decide whether or not they participate in Daylight Saving Time.

Is anyone else tired of needlessly resetting their clocks twice a year? I'm sponsoring the Daylight Savings Act to put an end to these unnecessary time changes.



The federal government needs to take a step back and allow states to stay on daylight saving time if they choose. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) March 14, 2021

Last year, Senate Bill 59 made it all the way to then-Governor Gary Herbert's office, and was signed into law. Even still, the law would not go into effect unless Congress allowed it, and other surrounding states joined us.

Now, five Republican and three Democratic senators are co-sponsoring legislation to make daylight saving time permanent throughout most of the U.S.