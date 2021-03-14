Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah congressman tweets support of legislation making Daylight Saving Time permanent

items.[0].image.alt
File Photo
Daylight saving time starts this weekend. But why do we spring forward?
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 13:43:37-04

At least one elected Utah official is interested in getting rid of Daylight Savings Time.

U.S. Congressman Chris Stewart tweeted Sunday morning that he is sponsoring the Daylight Savings Act, which allows states to decide whether or not they participate in Daylight Saving Time.

Last year, Senate Bill 59 made it all the way to then-Governor Gary Herbert's office, and was signed into law. Even still, the law would not go into effect unless Congress allowed it, and other surrounding states joined us.

Now, five Republican and three Democratic senators are co-sponsoring legislation to make daylight saving time permanent throughout most of the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere