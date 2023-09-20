Utah continues to raise money for Hawaii with portion of concert tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been more than a month since wildfires ravaged Maui but the tragedy is still at the forefront of many Utahns minds as fundraising efforts are still going strong.

Nearly 100 people died in the fires and more than 11,000 people were displaced.

Recovery will take years and efforts are estimated to cost close to six billion dollars.

Utahns are determined to help in any small way they can as the state has a strong connection to Hawaii due to its large and vibrant Polynesian community.

The Utah Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce immediately jumped into action following the natural disaster.

"We want to help. So we gathered together and decided, what is our response? How can we from a distance," explained Alyn Toalepai, President, "And so we're like, let's just send them money! And they'll decide what they need."

The results of one fundraiser resulted in a $20,000 check being sent to those impacted in Maui. Now, those who run the State Room Presents are doing their part.

Earlier this year, TSR Presents decided one dollar from every ticket sold to any of their concerts would go to local nonprofit groups.

After the first quarter of the year, $11,000 was split between three Utah groups. Although Maui is far away, TSR Presents said the connection between Utah and Hawaii made this donation a no-brainer.

"We do feel very certain that Maui Strong will be taking our money and doing good work with it," said Kylie Fitch with TSR Presents.

The donation means a lot to Utahns who felt the impact of the fires also, saying music connects people.

"It's special in a way because music touches us in different ways, it's universal, it's the universal language," Toalepai said. "And so that's the best way we've been able to connect with people is through our music, through our arts in general."