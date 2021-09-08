Utah County attorney says he will no longer seek the death penalty in future court cases

UTAH COUNTY — An attorney in Utah County on Wednesday announced that he will no longer seek the death penalty in cases going forward.

In a statement and video, Attorney David Leavitt referenced two death penalty cases with different outcomes. One was a speedy execution and the other took years.

Leavitt cited the cost in time and taxpayer dollars as his reasons for not pursuing the death penalty in future cases.



Death Penalty Announcement from CreativeStream Inc. on Vimeo.

Read the statement in full below: