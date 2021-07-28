Utah County authorities looking for missing man

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Darren Przybyla has been missing since July 11. Officials say his car was abandoned in American Fork Canyon above Tibble Fork Reservoir along Snake Creek Road, where he told his family he was going camping.

The sheriff's office began their search for Przybyla on Monday.

Police said he needs a cane or a walker to get around. They provided a photo of him, but added that he may have a beard and look more disheveled than he does in the picture.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at (801) 794-3970 and ask to speak to a Utah County deputy.