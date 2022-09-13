Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from an invasive plant — myrtle spurge.

“He ended up with blisters and lesions kind of up one side of his the next morning, it didn’t show up that night,” said Bryce Shelley about his son's exposure to the sap from the plant. “People just need to be aware of it, take care of it, and also to recognize where it is and how to remove it.”

Bryce said they were working on a church project to eradicate the plant. Bryce and his wife Aubree believe their son touched the plant's sap and then touched his face.

“Usually, it’s just people getting into it, sometimes kids they break it open and it has that sap and they think it’s fun to play in it and they don’t realize the hazard,” said Jake Johnson, a Utah County Weed Control supervisor. “Take precautions — you don’t want to be pulling it and rub your eye and anything like that, and then you’ll want to put it in a garbage bag and take that to the dump.”

Bryce and Aubree’s son had blisters for roughly a day before they began to heal. Aubree was concerned about exposure to her son’s eye, since certain warnings indicate the sap can contribute to blindness.

Myrtle spurge has been highly researched and publicized in Utah over the years.

“Myrtle spurge is native to Southern Europe and Asia and is also commonly known as donkey tail or creeping spurge,” states an article from Utah State University Extension written in 2012. “It is grown ornamentally because of its attractive blue-green foliage and beautiful yellow spring flowers. Additionally, myrtle spurge is very drought tolerant and is commonly used in water-wise landscapes and rock gardens.”

Salt Lake County has taken some significant steps to try and educate and remove this invasive plant as it appears to have taken over portions of the foothills.

“All parts of myrtle spurge contain a caustic latex sap that can result in skin irritation, redness, swelling, and blisters. Caution must be taken not to get any of the sap on the skin or in the eyes. If contact does occur, rinse the area thoroughly,” reads a warning from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

For assistance or questions about removing invasive plants, Utahns can reach out to their local county health department or seek guidance from their nearest USU Extension.