Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge to step down

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge will resign his position after learning that his National Guard training out of state created a temporary vacancy, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Ainge had intended to work for the commission remotely, but did not file a notice required by state law. Rather than run in a special election to serve out his term, which ends in 2022, he is choosing to step out of the way.

He will still be in public service if confirmed by the Utah Senate to a board seat of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Governor Spencer Cox made the four-year appointment on March 16.

Ainge ran as a candidate for the congressional seat vacated by then Representive Jason Chaffetz. He lost to Provo Mayor John Curtis, coming in third place after state Representative Chris Herrod.

He also gained attention at a highly contentious commission meeting last year when he moved to adjourn before it began because of angry protesters who were unmasked. His pro-mask stance was in conflict with fellow commissioners, as was his stance as a critic of former President Donald Trump.

Ainge is the son of former NBA and Brigham Young University basketball star Danny Ainge, currently the general manager of the Boston Celtics.