Utah County deputy accused of having relationship with former inmate

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A female Utah County deputy is accused of having a relationship with an inmate she previously worked with and supervised.

Megan Guaracha, 31, is a deputy at the Utah County Jail and is now facing one count of custodial sexual relations, a third degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement, Guaracha was a deputy who worked with and supervised a certain inmate during his time in the jail.

One the inmate was assigned to a sober living house, Guaracha contacted them over Facebook and a relationship began.

Guaracha was seen on video surveillance at the sober living house in her Sheriff's jacket being affectionate with the victim, court documents state. The couple was seen visiting, cuddling and kissing each other.

Eventually, the victim moved in with Guaracha and he later told police the two had a sexual relationship. In December, the former inmate was arrested on domestic violence charges and taken back into custody.