Utah County mother-to-be loses husband to COVID-19

LEHI, Utah — A mom-to-be is grieving an unexpected loss.

Sunday, Ashlyn Rittmanic’s husband Marcus, died from complications caused by Covid-19.

He was 28-years-old.

“The second week of COVID he really started to tank,” she said. “Then he ended up in the hospital and in a day-and-a-half just plummeted.”

The couple was married for nearly five years.

Ashlyn is currently pregnant with their first child, due in April.

“The first thought I had is, I am never going to be happy again,” she said. “I remembered I have a baby boy coming that will look like him and that brought me a little bit of joy.

Knowing their son will keep Marcus’ light shining is giving Ashlyn hope.

“He is precious to us, little, baby Marky,” Ashlyn said. “It gives me a sense of hope that there is something to live for at this point.”

The days ahead won’t be easy, but Ashlyn will remember one of the most important lessons she learned from Marcus to help her get through this tragic loss.

“He helped me realize the things important in life are family and relationships and that's what you take with you,” she said.

A GoFundMe is set up to help Ashlyn and her baby boy.