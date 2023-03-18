Utah County parents express opposition to idea of closing several schools

UTAH COUNTY — Some schools in the Alpine School District could be closing at the end of this school year — but community members say they don’t want that to happen.

“Heartbroken, honestly, and confused,” explained Laura Trumbo, whose kids go to Lindon Elementary.

She isn't the only parent feeling that way after finding out the Alpine School District would be closing their kids’ schools. The announcement was at a board meeting on Feb. 28 after an extensive district-wide boundary study.

The recommendation to the board is to close five elementary schools: Lehi, Valley View, Lindon, Windsor and Sharon. Kids from those schools would merge into other ones.

Parents say this all happened so suddenly, and they were caught off guard by the recommendation to the board.

“Most of us as a community had to find out from our kids being told by our teachers at school. That’s a horrible way to break something to a kid,” said Christian Allred, who also has kids at Lindon Elementary.

The school district shared a statement, saying: “because of their age, these schools have seismic concerns. These schools are also declining in enrollment and neighboring schools have space available to accommodate the students.”

The district also said this decision came after the bond measure on the ballot in November didn’t pass.

“Within months of that failing, all of a sudden, it’s too late, there’s not another chance, there’s not another go. I just hope that they listen, that they understand how much this school, this building isn’t a lot to look at, but it’s the community, it’s the teachers, it’s the kids. We love it and we want to keep it for another 123 years. We don’t think it’s time for it to close,” said Trumbo.

She added that the seismic concerns were not something new. The FEMA report has been out for a while, and they knew about this, but have years till they need to make changes to the structure.

Trumbo and others told FOX 13 News that they thought increases in their property taxes over the past couple of years would help save their schools. But they want to do whatever it takes.

“Listen to the community — give us a chance to fundraise," Trumbo said.

Kids and parents are worried about what would happen to students, teachers and the space itself. Closing down is something they just don’t want to see.

“I have a bunch of friends and they live in many different parts. Then if they did shut down Lindon, then all my friends would be split up and I would have to go to a new school all by myself, and I can’t imagine doing that,” said Charlee Allred, who goes to Lindon Elementary.

People said generations of their families have been going to these schools and they can find a way for that to continue. Residents can find more information and share feedback on the district's website here.