Utah County reports more than $10 million in flood damage

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A state of local disaster was declared in Utah County Tuesday as officials report the area has experienced more than $10 million in flood-related damages.

Photos shared by officials show debris-blocked drains, flooded streets and muddy fields due to the flooding.

In total, the county has suffered from about $10,218,000 worth of damage thus far, officials report.

Utah County has set aside $2,000,000 in their 2023 budget for potential flooding expenses and repair and crews have been hard at work to prepare for and mitigate damage around the area.

The declaration allows for more resources to be dedicated to flooding clean up as snow continues to melt across the state.

Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, who serves as Chair of the Commission, signed the declaration that will remain in effect for the next 30 days unless terminated sooner or extended.