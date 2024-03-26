Watch Now
Utah County rescue underway for man buried up to neck

Eric Pease
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 26, 2024
CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A rescue is underway in Cedar Hills after a collapse at a construction site left one man buried up to his neck.

The construction site is located in the area of 9969 North 4000 West.

Officials told FOX 13 News a collapse happened at the site and resulted in a man being buried up to his neck.

A life flight helicopter is en route to assist in getting the man medical attention as soon as possible.

Additionally, Search and Rescue teams have been deployed to help with the response, officials said.

Further details about the collapse were not made available, including the medical status of the man and if any other injuries were reported.

The situation comes one day after firefighters and other Utah County crews participated in specialized training to learn about how to handle a rescue in a trench collapse.

