Utah County SAR working to rescue teen after dirt bike accident near Mt. Timpanogos

MT. TIMPANOGOS, Utah — Utah County Search and Rescue is currently working to rescue a 16 year-old who broke their leg in a dirt bike accident Saturday morning in the Sagebrush Flat area near Mt. Timpanogos.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old was riding their dirt bike in the area of Sagebrush Flat, which lies between Mt. Timpanogos and Mahogany Mountain.

It is not clear at time of reporting what specifically caused the accident, but the Search and Rescue team did report that the accident cause the 16-year-old's leg to break. However, it was not deemed a life threatening injury.

They are now currently working on carrying the teen to a trail they can drive on in order to bring them down the mountain and to an area where they can be transported by ambulance for additional medical attention.

