Utah couple with Down Syndrome running popular food truck

SALT LAKE CITY — From cookies to ice cream and soda, the Utahn couple with Down Syndrone have a sweet treat for everyone with their increasingly popular food truck.

“They order drinks and get ice cream," said Homer. "So if the sun is hot, they get ice cream. In the wintertime, they get hot chocolate or donuts or stuff like that.”

Jana Homer, Hanna's mom, helped the couple launch the business a little over a year ago.

“I think it was over COVID, and they were like, stuck at home," she said. "They didn't have school, there was like, nothing. And we were just kind of brainstorming, because they graduated from high school and we're just like, what should they do, and we just thought of the food truck. We're like, we should just do treats, make them happy, something to do."

Now, Tate and Hanna are busier than ever.

“Last year was really slow, like our food truck actually lost money," said Jana Homer. "And then this year, it's just popular, like people are getting to know who they are.”

The two served more than a hundred customers Thursday night at Special Olympics Utah’s second annual Walk for Inclusion.

“I've been involved with Special Olympics in some capacity for 42 years," said Scott Weaver, President and CEO of Special Olympics Utah. "So I've seen a lot of amazing accomplishments by the athletes that I've gotten to know. And Hannah and Tate are a great example of, I'm sure people, you know, they've exceeded the expectations, I'm sure that a lot of people feel that they're capable of doing.”

It’s been a lot of hard work for Jana Homer, but to see the impact Tate and Hanna are making in the community makes it all worth it.

“It's cute to see these kids with special needs who come in, they're like, 'Well, wow, they can run a business, and they have a business,'" she said. "And I just think it's, it's pretty neat for these kids to see that. And just I think it's inspirational, and Tate and Hanna also just bring a lot of happiness to people.”

Tate and Hanna take their food truck all over the Wasatch Front every week. You can check out their full schedule, or book them for an event, on their Instagram page.