Utah cowboys take top spots at National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Three Utah cowboys took first place in their respective competitions at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, with one rider making history with his bareback riding victory.

Ryder Wright from Beaver, Utah narrowly edged out his brother Stetson in the Saddle Bronc competition, earning him nearly $27,000 in prize money.

But younger brother Stetson won the Bull Riding contest, taking home $28,000.

Kaycee Feild again proved he is a champion bareback rider, earning the top spot in that competition with a purse of nearly $27,000.

He is a five-time bareback champion, with four consecutive world championships from 2011-2014, and a fifth in 2020.

Feild is the first bareback rider to win three titles in a row.

With his win on Monday night, Feild has won more bareback riding buckles than any other rider in history, and is now seeking an historic sixth world championship.

Feild is the son of all-around cowboy champion Lewis Feild, who held the title from 1985-1987.