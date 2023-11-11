Utah cross-country women to compete in NCAA championship after securing at-large berth

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah's women's cross country team was able to score an at-large berth to the NCAA Championships because of its strong showing in a highly competitive region.

That means Utah's 20th-ranked team will compete in the championship tournament on November 18 at the University of Virginia.

The Utes placed third overall in the Mountain Region which has six teams ranked in the top 30, including two of the top three teams in the country.

This is the fifth-time the Utah have earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Championships, with six total appearances, all of which have been under Coach Kyle Kepler.

Utah automatically qualified last season when in placed second at the regional match in Albuquerque.