Utah dancer who won season 17 of 'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates victory with FOX 13 News

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah dancer who won season 17 of "So You Think You Can Dance" caught up with FOX 13 News on Good Day Utah to talk about her victory and what's coming next for her.

"I heard her say my name and my knees just gave out," said winner Alexis Warr Burton. "I still am so shocked."

Warr is from Highland Utah and made history as the first Latin/Ballroom dancer to win the grand prize of $100,000.

"I'm so grateful and it's just such an honor to represent ballroom, to represent Utah," Warr told FOX 13 News.

Her family and coaches hosted a viewing party the night of the finale, remarking that she has always been a hard worker and knew what she wanted in life.

Warr said the process was extremely rigorous and tiring, but described the entire experience as "magical."

"When I would do the performances I've never felt that way before, I can't even describe the feeling," she said.

As for what's next, Warr said she and her husband are moving to Los Angeles. She believes this win will propel her career and help her check off even more goals off her dancer bucket list.

"I feel like this is a huge stepping stone in my life, this has been a lifelong dream since I was 6 watching the show," she said. "This is the beginning of a new chapter in my life. I feel like it's really going to launch myself to new opportunities."