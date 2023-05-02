Utah Department of Corrections director to retire

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Dept. of Corrections Executive Director Brian Nielson announced he will retire from the post.

Nielson, who has served in Governor Spencer Cox's cabinet for the past two years, said he will be leaving in mid-May.

"I am humbled by the opportunity I have had to serve alongside the dedicated individuals that comprise the Utah Department of Corrections," he said in a statement on Tuesday. "It has been an honor and a privilege to work with such a talented and devoted team, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together."

Nielson has overseen the state's prison system through some of its biggest challenges including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the move of the Draper prison to a new facility in Salt Lake City and severe staffing shortages that have plagued the agency.

In a statement, Gov. Cox noted those issues.

"We’re grateful for the contributions Brian has made to the state of Utah and appreciate his hard work and dedication," he said. "Through a historic pandemic, an incredibly complex move to a new facility, and difficult staffing shortages, Brian showed leadership and perseverance through it all. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Prior to being appointed to head the Utah Dept. of Corrections, Nielson served as the Sanpete County Sheriff.