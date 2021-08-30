Utah Division of Water Resources asks for water saving slogans

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials at the Utah Division of Water Resources are asking for your ideas for a new slogan to encourage people to conserve water.

"Here at the Utah Division of Water Resources, we are all about reaching out for feedback. As we prepare for decreased watering guide recommendations due to cooler weather, it may be time for a slogan refresh to get folks’ attention," the department said in a Facebook post.

They offered some suggestions they had already received, ranging from silly to sincere.

Slogan 1: Your yard would really benefit from intermittent fasting.

Slogan 2: If you conserve, and then get three of your neighbors to conserve, and they get 5 of their neighbors to conserve, and they get 7.5 of their neighbors to conserve, and they get 300 of their neighbors to conserve, then...um...that’d be great! #MultiLevelConservation

Slogan 3: I had a lawn; turned water down for you. What a great thing to do. And it was all yellow.

Slogan 4: Chupacabras only prey on humans who water more than the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide recommendations. Stay safe. Warn your neighbors.

Slogan 5: (Insert person who drives you crazy) doesn’t want you to conserve water!

Slogan 6: Adding too much water to a landscape is like adding pineapple to pizza! IT RUINS EVERYTHING AND IF YOU DISAGREE I’LL YELL OVER YOU BECAUSE I’M NOT OPEN TO OTHER OPINIONS AND FEEL SAFER EMBRACING CONFIRMATION BIAS THAN ACCEPTING A WORLD WHERE PEOPLE CAN HAVE DIFFERENT PREFERENCES!

Slogan 7: Donatello, the undebatable BEST Ninja Turtle of all time, once said “Forgiveness is divine, but never go on a second date with a water waster.” He was so wise...and better than the others...and humble about it.

Slogan 8: In the bottom of the ninth, when you’re at the 12 yard line and you need a three pointer to get a spare, are you really going to throw the dart without a paddle? Exactly!

Slogan 9: Cats care about humans as much as we care about water waste excuses.

If you have an idea for a slogan, drop it in the comments on their post over on the Utah Division of Water Resources Facebook page.