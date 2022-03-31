Utah Domestic Violence Coalition gets boost from Intermountain Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY — To assist victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in the state, Intermountain Healthcare is donating $540,000 to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition .

Domestic and sexual violence cases rose just over eight percent in Utah since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The UDVC is comprised of domestic violence shelters and sexual assault advocacy organizations that provides education, advocacy, and expertise to member programs and community partners.

They say that in a women’s lifetime, one in three women will experience domestic violence in the state of Utah.

“Access to resources is an essential part of the healing process,” shared Mikelle Moore, senior vice president and chief community health officer at Intermountain Healthcare.

“The members of the UVDC work together to support domestic violence survivors in a way that makes access easier and the use of funds more efficient.”

UVDC will distribute $15,000 to each of 18 local member organizations from Intermountain's donation.

“Having operational funding will help our programs continue to provide their life-saving services and ensure that when someone is in need, they can find help,"said Jennifer Campbell, Executive Director of UDVC.

Data in Utah shows that one in six women and one in 25 men experience rape or attempted rape during their lifetime.

Go here to learn more about the UDVC's work in Utah.

