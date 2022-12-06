Utah DPS expresses 'regret' over handling of rape report

SALT LAKE CITY — The commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized to the family of a woman who claims she was raped as a teenager by a Highway Patrol trooper in 1968.

The family of Valarie Clark Miller filed a notice of claim, which is often a prelude to a lawsuit against the state, alleging that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a trooper in the Cache County town of Clarkston beginning when she was 13. The family alleged that her claims were ignored when they were reported to DPS decades later.

When the notice of claim was filed, DPS and the Utah Attorney General's Office launched a review of the incident and found it was not thoroughly investigated, nor was any criminal complaint ever filed. FOX 13 News is told most of the people involved in the incident have since died, including Miller.

An excerpt from a letter released by the Miller family from DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson states:

"Because of the seriousness of the matter, I directed my office, the Utah Department of Public Safety, in cooperaton with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, to undertake a thorough investigaton into your allegations. My Department has interviewed scores of witnesses over several months. Based on that thorough investigation, I have concluded that the factual allegations you raise in your Notice of Claim and subsequent communications about DPS actions in 1990 rest on a foundation of extensive and disturbing evidence," it said.

"While it unfortunately appears that there is no legal recourse that I can take to right the wrong that was done to Mr. and Mrs. Miller more than three decades ago, the least I can do is to express my deep regret to John R. Miller and family members of Valarie Clark Miller (now deceased) for the emotional distress suffered by Mrs. Miller, Mr. Miller, and the family as a result of the actions described in your Notice of Claim."