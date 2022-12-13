Utah drought experts hope substantial snowfall continues through winter

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Monday’s sporadic snow blanketed the streets and sidewalks of Cottonwood Heights.

Although some people view the snow as work, others view it as play.

“Right now we’re trying to shovel our driveways and build a fort at the same time,” said Ben, a 7th grader.

The fluffy snow created a winter wonderland for kids getting out of school.

“It was really hard to get down. It was slippery,” said Nico, a 3rd grader.

“We have a window in sixth period and it was just gustering snow outside,” said Cassie, a 6th grader.

As fun as it was for them, it’s a different story for the parents who had to drive in it.

“I’ve got a four-wheel drive, vehicle put into 4-Lo and still couldn’t get up the streets. Slid backwards,” said Patricia Perkins. “I’ve not experienced that in the whole two years I’ve been here.”

Within the last month, extreme drought conditions have improved by 15%. The Utah Division of Water Resources said the snowpack is 150% above average for this time of year.

Drought coordinator Laura Haskell said Utah is already a third where the snowpack needs to be.

“The last snowstorm gave us about half an inch of water, but we need 15 inches for the year,” she explained.

She said it’ll still take years to get out of the drought. Mother Nature is not the only one who can help.

“Everybody’s part of the solution, everybody’s part of the problem,” said Haskell.

Water conservation is more than just monitoring your sprinklers in the summer. Even with all the snow, you can help out in the wintertime, too. Check out the state’s website, slowtheflow.org, for ways to watch your water usage.