Utah DWR raises daily fishing limits at more waterbodies due to low water levels

SALT LAKE CITY — Grab your tackle boxes. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) on Wednesday issued more emergency changes to Utah’s fishing regulations to allow anglers to catch and keep more fish at more waterbodies around the state.

The drought can impacts fish by reducing the water available in lakes, reservoirs and streams. Additionally, warmer water is problematic for fish because warm water holds less oxygen than colder water. The combination of high temperatures and low oxygen can stress fish, DWR said in a release, causing poor growth and disease, and can sometimes death.

This is the DWR’s third round of emergency fishing changes this summer, with the previous regulation changes taking place earlier this month and in May at various drought-impacted waterbodies around the state.

The following changes are effective immediately and remain in place until Oct. 31, 2021. Here are the waterbodies with increased daily fish limits:

Central Utah

- Fairview Lakes, Sanpete County:

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout

- McClellan Reservoir, Utah County

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout

- Mona Reservoir, Juab County

Increasing the daily limit to a combined total of 20 for wiper, largemouth bass and smallmouth bass

- Palisade Reservoir, Sanpete County

Increasing the daily limit to a combined total of 20 for wiper, trout (any species)

- Payson Lake (Big East). Utah County

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout

- Towne (Town) Reservoir, Sanpete County

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout

Northern Utah

- Newton Reservoir, Cache County

Increasing the daily limit to 100 bluegill, 100 yellow perch and 100 black crappie

- Pineview Reservoir, Weber County

Increasing the daily limit to 100 bluegill, 100 yellow perch, 40 black crappie and 48 black bullhead

Southeastern Utah

- Navajo Lake, Kane County

Increasing the daily limit to 16 trout (any size).

- Otter Creek Reservoir, Piute County

Increasing the daily limit to 16 trout, 12 wipers, and 24 smallmouth bass

All other Utah fishing regulations have not changed.

