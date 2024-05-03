Utah educator needs your help to be crowned America's Favorite Teacher

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah educator of more than three decades is in the running for a trip to Hawaii and $25,000 but needs your help to become America's Favorite Teacher.

Kathy Howa has been in education for 32 years and currently teaches at West Jordan Middle School as a Health Educator.

"Being able to come in here and just making a difference in these kids' lives - it's an experience you'll never forget," she said. "Especially when they come back as an adult and tell you that you've really impacted their life."

Howa splits her time between the classroom, teaching health to 8th graders, and coaching.

"Just being able to give back to what was given to me is just a reward in itself," Howa reflected.

Now, it's time for Utah to pitch in and help Howa win the title of America's Favorite Teacher.

Out of hundreds of teachers across the country, Howa has already snagged the spot of a quarter-finalist in the competition.

Voting resumes Monday at noon, where people can pick who they think should win the grand prize of a trip to Hawaii, $25,000 and a feature in Reader's Digest.

The next round goes from May 6 until May 16, where voters must decide who to advance to the semifinals, which begin on May 17 and end on May 23.

Votes reset with each round as semifinalists compete head to head from May 24 to May 30 for the prestigious title.

The grand prize winner will finally be announced "on or around" June 7.

If you need a reason to vote for Howa, wait until you find out about her most memorable teaching experience.

In 2020, she had just taught her students how to perform CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver.

After sitting in Howa's class, one of her students went to lunch when his best friend started choking. Because of the training he received in Howa's class, the student was able to perform the Heimlich, dislodge the food and save the day.

Video below shows West Jordan student performing Heimlich maneuver to save fellow student from choking:

West Jordan student saves choking friend with Heimlich manuever

"He just learned it in class and threw his arms up in the air and screamed my name! It was his best friend," Howa wrote in her biography. "He is now in school to be an EMT and fireman."

The entire choking incident was caught on camera and reported on by FOX 13 News when it happened.

Beyond who wins, Howa said it's been a fun experience to compete and see support pour in from past students, family, friends and the community.

"It's been pretty fun watching it - no matter what happens, every single teacher deserves this," she reflected. "We're not any better than anybody else and every teacher is really working hard."