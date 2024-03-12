How Utah elementary students won the fight for Taco Tuesday

LOGAN, Utah — A fifth-grade student in Logan Utah was upset when he discovered one of his favorite foods was no longer on the school lunch menu. So he took action.

Bentley Jivina loves tacos and to him, nothing makes more sense than Taco Tuesday at school.

FOX 13 News Bentley Jivina, the mastermind behind Taco Tuesday at Bridger Elementary

"They didn't serve me taco Tuesday," he remembered. "Then I was like 'hey where's the tacos?'"

Instead of finding a new favorite lunchtime food, Jivina enlisted help from his classmates to bring back the unbeatable cuisine.

According to Jivina, there were three main reasons why he thought Taco Tuesday should make its triumphant return. Tacos have protein, it would be easy for lunch staff members to clean up and most importantly, the tacos would help bring back the Mexican spirit to Bridger Elementary.

Jivina and his classmates wrote a letter to the school district, begging them to bring back their favorite lunch.

FOX 13 News Students enjoy taco lunch on Tuesday March 12

That's when Paul Guymon, Child Nutrition Manager for the Logan School District, got involved.

"I received another letter from...fifth-grade students and in that letter they asked, 'can we have taco Tuesday back because students really like it, they like Mexican food and they want to participate in that,'" Guymon said. "It went as far as getting signatures from most students including my staff that are here today and they were supportive of this venture."

Guymon explained the taco meal, which was actually originally served on Thursdays, was discontinued at the end of last school year.

"We stopped it overall, it's a pretty labor-intensive meal for our staff," he said. "It's also a labor-intensive meal to clean up for our staff. It has a lot more mess to it than other meals do."

Once he received the letter, Guymon discussed bringing tacos to the outspoken students.

FOX 13 News Jivina and friends enjoy Taco Tuesday

"I think the students here presented a convincing case that they wanted something and by all means, we want our students to enjoy what they eat and have a nutritious meal as well," he said.

Saying a meal is only nutritious if eaten, Guymon was eager to make tacos happen, even though it meant more work.

"If the students are excited and engaged with our cafeteria, they're more prone to eat it and eating meals provides nutrition," he reflected.

On Tuesday, March 12, Bridger Elementary students got a taste of their rewards, participating in the first-ever Taco Tuesday.

FOX 13 News Tacos served on "build your own" lunch plate with filling and toppings

Students were seen eagerly chomping down on the hard-shelled tacos with their friends, enjoying every last bite.

Principal Kandice Goodman explained after the students indulged in their tacos, they would have the opportunity to vote on whether the meal should make a permanent return.

"Today it's a little bit different, it's not a soft shell, it's a hard shell," she said. "The kids get to vote on if they think this is acceptable and if we should bring back taco Tuesdays with a hard shell."

Students got a sticker and placed them on boards marking whether or not they enjoyed the lunch. While you can't please everyone and some students voted against Taco Tuesday, the vast majority were proud to cast their vote in favor of tacos.

"I've heard some rumblings and I've been watching them eat and they're very excited about the tacos regardless of the hard shell - because it's so fun to eat a taco, right?" Candice reflected.

Guymon called the whole process a "really positive" thing, saying it was fun for everybody involved.

"It's been a fun experience for our staff, for myself to see students involved in the democratic process," he said. "I think they handled it really really well, they were convincing and kind in what they did."

FOX 13 News Paul Guymon, Bentley Jivina, Kandice Goodman stand triumphant in front of voting board.

The taco lunches will also be extended out to other schools in the district, so all Logan students will be able to satisfy their taco craving.

Overall, the whole experience shows how if you have a problem, all you have to do is "taco" 'bout it in order to get a solution.