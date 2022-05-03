Utah emergency food assistance program guidelines announced

SALT LAKE CITY — Eligibility criteria for those seeking relief from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, were announced Tuesday by the Utah State Board of Education, Child Nutrition Programs and Utah Food Bank.

TEFAP is a federal program that helps low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost.

Households whose income is at or below 185% of the current year Federal Poverty Income Guidelines are eligible to receive donated foods by self-declaration.

Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the State-established income levels found here, and are determined from July 1 through June 30 every year.

Automatic eligibility is given to clients who currently participate in one of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);

Medicaid;

Receive Free or Reduced-Price School Meal benefits; or

Have a child enrolled in the Federal Head Start Program.

TEFAP Income Eligibility Guidelines Effective from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 Household Size 185% Poverty Guidelines Annual Monthly Twice-Monthly Bi-weekly Weekly 1 25,142 2,096 1,048 967 484 2 33,874 2,823 1,412 1,303 652 3 42,606 3,551 1,776 1,639 820 4 51,338 4,279 2,140 1,975 988 5 60,070 5,006 2,503 2,311 1,156 6 68,802 5,734 2,867 2,647 1,324 7 77,534 6,462 3,231 2,983 1,492 8 86,266 7,189 3,595 3,318 1,659 9 94,998 7,917 3,959 3,654 1,827 10 103,730 8,645 4,323 3,990 1,995 For each additional family member add 8,732 728 364 336 168

Households can apply for eligibility at any one of the approximately 100 sites in Utah, and can find participating pantries online by contacting the Utah Food Bank.

To learn more about TEFAP programs visit the Utah Board of Education's website, the USDA website, or the Utah Food Bank's website.

TEFAP Participating Sites

*Site participation is subject to change. Contact the Utah State Board of Education, Child Nutrition Programs or Utah Food Bank for a current list of participating TEFAP sites.

