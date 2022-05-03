Watch
Utah emergency food assistance program guidelines announced

Posted at 11:03 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:05:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Eligibility criteria for those seeking relief from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, were announced Tuesday by the Utah State Board of Education, Child Nutrition Programs and Utah Food Bank.

TEFAP is a federal program that helps low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost.

Households whose income is at or below 185% of the current year Federal Poverty Income Guidelines are eligible to receive donated foods by self-declaration.

Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the State-established income levels found here, and are determined from July 1 through June 30 every year.

Automatic eligibility is given to clients who currently participate in one of the following programs:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);
  • Medicaid;
  • Receive Free or Reduced-Price School Meal benefits; or
  • Have a child enrolled in the Federal Head Start Program.
TEFAP Income Eligibility Guidelines
Effective from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023
Household Size185% Poverty Guidelines
AnnualMonthlyTwice-MonthlyBi-weeklyWeekly
125,1422,0961,048967484
233,8742,8231,4121,303652
342,6063,5511,7761,639820
451,3384,2792,1401,975988
560,0705,0062,5032,3111,156
668,8025,7342,8672,6471,324
777,5346,4623,2312,9831,492
886,2667,1893,5953,3181,659
994,9987,9173,9593,6541,827
10103,7308,6454,3233,9901,995
For each additional family member add8,732728364336168

Households can apply for eligibility at any one of the approximately 100 sites in Utah, and can find participating pantries online by contacting the Utah Food Bank.

To learn more about TEFAP programs visit the Utah Board of Education's website, the USDA website, or the Utah Food Bank's website.

TEFAP Participating Sites

*Site participation is subject to change.  Contact the Utah State Board of Education, Child Nutrition Programs or Utah Food Bank for a current list of participating TEFAP sites.

Agape Community Center10 S 900 EPayson
Bountiful Community Food Pantry480 E 150 NBountiful
Box Elder Community Pantry272 N 200 WBrigham City
Cache Community Food Pantry359 S Main StLogan
St. Mark-Hildegard's Pantry231 E 100 SSalt Lake City
Center of Hope Pantry74 S Orchard DrNorth Salt Lake
Crossroads Urban Center347 S 400 ESalt Lake City
Crossroads Westside Pantry1358 W Indiana AveSalt Lake City
Desert Rose Church3261 Old Frontier RdBeaver Dam
Open Doors Food Bank875 E HWY 193Layton
Kearns 1st Baptist Church4445 W 5175 SKearns
Green River Food Pantry140 N BroadwayGreen River
Granger Community Christian Church Pantry3232 W 4100 SWest Valley City
Iglesia De Dios De La Profecia Pantry1192 Sunset Blvd Ste 5St George
Jewish Family Service Pantry495 E 4500 S Ste 100Salt Lake City
Mesopotamia Community Pantry3422 S 300 WSouth Salt Lake
Mosaic Interfaith Ministries Pantry4392 S 900 EMillcreek
Murray Park Church of Christ Pantry494 E 5300 SMurray
Nueva Esperanza Community Service7681 S 2200 WWest Jordan
The Concern Center1235 California AveSalt Lake City
Rich County Senior Center Pantry21 N Main StRandolph
Saint Andrew Catholic Parish Pantry11835 S 3600 WRiverton
Salt Lake City Mission1151 S Redwood Rd #106Salt Lake City
Sanpete Pantry1080 S Blackhawk BlvdMt. Pleasant
St. James Episcopal Church Pantry7486 Union Park AveMidvale
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry261 S 900 ESalt Lake City
Tabitha's Way Pantry South County45 E 100 NSpanish Fork
Tabitha's Way Pantry North County920 E State Rd Ste KAmerican Fork
Taylorsville Food Pantry4775 S Plymouth View Dr (1625 W)Taylorsville
The Adventure Church Jesus Feeds352 W 12300 SDraper
Tremonton Community Food Pantry180 S Tremont StTremonton
True Life Center Pantry2111 N Main StCedar City
The Other Side Academy667 E 100 SSalt Lake City
Hurricane Valley Food Pantry450 E 800 NHurricane
Iglesia Emanuel Pantry1403 W 820 NProvo
Trinity Christian Center Pantry400 S 693 EPrice
Casa De Oracion WVC1946 W Parkway BlvdWest Valley City
Red Barn Academy1200 W Red Barn LaneFarmington
Hope Unlimited Community Church Pantry4115 W Sams BlvdKearns
Root for Kids2044 S Mesa Palms DrSt George
Episcopal Church of St Francis250 Kane Creek BlvdMoab
Hope Pregnancy Care Ctr391 E 500 SSt George
Pentecostal Church of God Pantry6180 S 4590 WKearns
For The Kids825 N 300 WSalt Lake City
Ruth's Kitchen5929 S 900 EMurray
Calvary Church Utah Food for Families460 W Century DrMurray
Nations For Christ Pantry295 E 200 SClearfield
Blanding Food Pantry558 S 200 EBlanding
Morgan Grace Fellowship49 W 150 NMorgan
Beaver County Food Network100 E Center StBeaver
Beaver County Food Network Milford451 N Main StMilford
CAS Provo Food Bank815 S Freedom Blvd Ste 100Provo
CAS Heber Food Pantry34 W 200 S Ste 4Heber City
CAS Coalville Food Pantry17 S Main StCoalville
Christian Center of Park City1283 Deer Valley DrPark City
Heber Valley Center Stage Pantry55 E Center StHeber City
CCS Joyce Hansen2504 F Ave (warehouse deliveries)Ogden
CCS St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room437 W 200 SSalt Lake City
Richfield CUFS Sevier2050 S Industrial Parkway RdRichfield
Nephi CUFS Juab45 S 100 WNephi
Junction CUFS Piute180 W 500 NJunction
Bicknell CUFS Wayne475 S 300 EBicknell
Garfield County Care & Share Panguitch81 N 50 WPanguitch
Garfield County Care & Share Escalante75 N 100 WEscalante
Grace Episcopal Church Pantry1072 E 900 SSt George
HASLC-Sunrise Metro Apartments Pantry580 S 500 WSalt Lake City
Iron County Care & Share222 W 900 NCedar City
Kane County Care & Share Kanab56 W 450 NKanab
Bluff Community Center Pantry3rd East and Mulberry AveBluff
Palmer Court Pantry999 S Main StSalt Lake City
Men's Resource Center3380 S 1000 WSouth Salt Lake
The Salvation Army Family Services Program SLC438 S 900 WSalt Lake City
The Salvation Army Family Services Program Ogden2615 Grant AveOgden
Salvation Army St George803 S Bluff StSt. George
Carbon County Food Bank75 E 400 SPrice
Emery County Food Bank40 S Center StCastledale
Grand County Food Bank56 N 200 EMoab
