Utah emergency food assistance program guidelines announced

SALT LAKE CITY — Eligibility criteria for those seeking relief from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, were announced Tuesday by the Utah State Board of Education, Child Nutrition Programs and Utah Food Bank.
TEFAP is a federal program that helps low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost.
Households whose income is at or below 185% of the current year Federal Poverty Income Guidelines are eligible to receive donated foods by self-declaration.
Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the State-established income levels found here, and are determined from July 1 through June 30 every year.
Automatic eligibility is given to clients who currently participate in one of the following programs:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);
- Medicaid;
- Receive Free or Reduced-Price School Meal benefits; or
- Have a child enrolled in the Federal Head Start Program.
|TEFAP Income Eligibility Guidelines
|Effective from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023
|Household Size
|185% Poverty Guidelines
|Annual
|Monthly
|Twice-Monthly
|Bi-weekly
|Weekly
|1
|25,142
|2,096
|1,048
|967
|484
|2
|33,874
|2,823
|1,412
|1,303
|652
|3
|42,606
|3,551
|1,776
|1,639
|820
|4
|51,338
|4,279
|2,140
|1,975
|988
|5
|60,070
|5,006
|2,503
|2,311
|1,156
|6
|68,802
|5,734
|2,867
|2,647
|1,324
|7
|77,534
|6,462
|3,231
|2,983
|1,492
|8
|86,266
|7,189
|3,595
|3,318
|1,659
|9
|94,998
|7,917
|3,959
|3,654
|1,827
|10
|103,730
|8,645
|4,323
|3,990
|1,995
|For each additional family member add
|8,732
|728
|364
|336
|168
Households can apply for eligibility at any one of the approximately 100 sites in Utah, and can find participating pantries online by contacting the Utah Food Bank.
To learn more about TEFAP programs visit the Utah Board of Education's website, the USDA website, or the Utah Food Bank's website.
TEFAP Participating Sites
*Site participation is subject to change. Contact the Utah State Board of Education, Child Nutrition Programs or Utah Food Bank for a current list of participating TEFAP sites.
|Agape Community Center
|10 S 900 E
|Payson
|Bountiful Community Food Pantry
|480 E 150 N
|Bountiful
|Box Elder Community Pantry
|272 N 200 W
|Brigham City
|Cache Community Food Pantry
|359 S Main St
|Logan
|St. Mark-Hildegard's Pantry
|231 E 100 S
|Salt Lake City
|Center of Hope Pantry
|74 S Orchard Dr
|North Salt Lake
|Crossroads Urban Center
|347 S 400 E
|Salt Lake City
|Crossroads Westside Pantry
|1358 W Indiana Ave
|Salt Lake City
|Desert Rose Church
|3261 Old Frontier Rd
|Beaver Dam
|Open Doors Food Bank
|875 E HWY 193
|Layton
|Kearns 1st Baptist Church
|4445 W 5175 S
|Kearns
|Green River Food Pantry
|140 N Broadway
|Green River
|Granger Community Christian Church Pantry
|3232 W 4100 S
|West Valley City
|Iglesia De Dios De La Profecia Pantry
|1192 Sunset Blvd Ste 5
|St George
|Jewish Family Service Pantry
|495 E 4500 S Ste 100
|Salt Lake City
|Mesopotamia Community Pantry
|3422 S 300 W
|South Salt Lake
|Mosaic Interfaith Ministries Pantry
|4392 S 900 E
|Millcreek
|Murray Park Church of Christ Pantry
|494 E 5300 S
|Murray
|Nueva Esperanza Community Service
|7681 S 2200 W
|West Jordan
|The Concern Center
|1235 California Ave
|Salt Lake City
|Rich County Senior Center Pantry
|21 N Main St
|Randolph
|Saint Andrew Catholic Parish Pantry
|11835 S 3600 W
|Riverton
|Salt Lake City Mission
|1151 S Redwood Rd #106
|Salt Lake City
|Sanpete Pantry
|1080 S Blackhawk Blvd
|Mt. Pleasant
|St. James Episcopal Church Pantry
|7486 Union Park Ave
|Midvale
|St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry
|261 S 900 E
|Salt Lake City
|Tabitha's Way Pantry South County
|45 E 100 N
|Spanish Fork
|Tabitha's Way Pantry North County
|920 E State Rd Ste K
|American Fork
|Taylorsville Food Pantry
|4775 S Plymouth View Dr (1625 W)
|Taylorsville
|The Adventure Church Jesus Feeds
|352 W 12300 S
|Draper
|Tremonton Community Food Pantry
|180 S Tremont St
|Tremonton
|True Life Center Pantry
|2111 N Main St
|Cedar City
|The Other Side Academy
|667 E 100 S
|Salt Lake City
|Hurricane Valley Food Pantry
|450 E 800 N
|Hurricane
|Iglesia Emanuel Pantry
|1403 W 820 N
|Provo
|Trinity Christian Center Pantry
|400 S 693 E
|Price
|Casa De Oracion WVC
|1946 W Parkway Blvd
|West Valley City
|Red Barn Academy
|1200 W Red Barn Lane
|Farmington
|Hope Unlimited Community Church Pantry
|4115 W Sams Blvd
|Kearns
|Root for Kids
|2044 S Mesa Palms Dr
|St George
|Episcopal Church of St Francis
|250 Kane Creek Blvd
|Moab
|Hope Pregnancy Care Ctr
|391 E 500 S
|St George
|Pentecostal Church of God Pantry
|6180 S 4590 W
|Kearns
|For The Kids
|825 N 300 W
|Salt Lake City
|Ruth's Kitchen
|5929 S 900 E
|Murray
|Calvary Church Utah Food for Families
|460 W Century Dr
|Murray
|Nations For Christ Pantry
|295 E 200 S
|Clearfield
|Blanding Food Pantry
|558 S 200 E
|Blanding
|Morgan Grace Fellowship
|49 W 150 N
|Morgan
|Beaver County Food Network
|100 E Center St
|Beaver
|Beaver County Food Network Milford
|451 N Main St
|Milford
|CAS Provo Food Bank
|815 S Freedom Blvd Ste 100
|Provo
|CAS Heber Food Pantry
|34 W 200 S Ste 4
|Heber City
|CAS Coalville Food Pantry
|17 S Main St
|Coalville
|Christian Center of Park City
|1283 Deer Valley Dr
|Park City
|Heber Valley Center Stage Pantry
|55 E Center St
|Heber City
|CCS Joyce Hansen
|2504 F Ave (warehouse deliveries)
|Ogden
|CCS St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room
|437 W 200 S
|Salt Lake City
|Richfield CUFS Sevier
|2050 S Industrial Parkway Rd
|Richfield
|Nephi CUFS Juab
|45 S 100 W
|Nephi
|Junction CUFS Piute
|180 W 500 N
|Junction
|Bicknell CUFS Wayne
|475 S 300 E
|Bicknell
|Garfield County Care & Share Panguitch
|81 N 50 W
|Panguitch
|Garfield County Care & Share Escalante
|75 N 100 W
|Escalante
|Grace Episcopal Church Pantry
|1072 E 900 S
|St George
|HASLC-Sunrise Metro Apartments Pantry
|580 S 500 W
|Salt Lake City
|Iron County Care & Share
|222 W 900 N
|Cedar City
|Kane County Care & Share Kanab
|56 W 450 N
|Kanab
|Bluff Community Center Pantry
|3rd East and Mulberry Ave
|Bluff
|Palmer Court Pantry
|999 S Main St
|Salt Lake City
|Men's Resource Center
|3380 S 1000 W
|South Salt Lake
|The Salvation Army Family Services Program SLC
|438 S 900 W
|Salt Lake City
|The Salvation Army Family Services Program Ogden
|2615 Grant Ave
|Ogden
|Salvation Army St George
|803 S Bluff St
|St. George
|Carbon County Food Bank
|75 E 400 S
|Price
|Emery County Food Bank
|40 S Center St
|Castledale
|Grand County Food Bank
|56 N 200 E
|Moab